On Mother’s day, Akshay Kumar hugs his mom with love, Salman Khan shares a lovely picture of mom Salma Khan

Superstar Akshay Kumar posted a heartwarming selfie with mom on Mother’s Day. Salman Khan shared a picture of his mother Salma Khan looking lovely in a saree.

Mother’s Day is perhaps the most special one in a year because the day starts when the child is born and goes to the end of the line. No emotion or word in the world is more universal than the name of the mother. Several Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, amongst others who showered love on social media, expressed their gratitude for their mothers. Superstars like and also shared beautiful pictures of their moms and worded the love they have for their mothers.

shared a beautiful selfie with his mother in which he is smiling from ear to ear. He wrote a lovely caption sharing what everyone feels about their mother, “Maa Warga koi nahi” (There is no one like a mother). In his past interviews, Akshay has shared the equation he has with his mother. He mentioned that when things did not go right in his life or he was in trouble, he would just sit with his mother and put her hand on his head and says everything will be alright. Akshay has said that a mother’s blessing is all one needs in life.

Radhe star Salman Khan has also shared a picture of his mother Salma Khan, where she is standing wearing a beautiful saree and giving a million-dollar smile for her son. Salman wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day” with the hashtags of stay safe. Salman is awaiting the release of his upcoming Radhe on 13 May in theaters and on an OTT platform.

