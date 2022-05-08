Mother’s Day: Hrithik Roshan shares priceless PICS with mom Pinkie, pens heartfelt note

Mother's Day is being celebrated across the world today and just like every year, our Bollywood celebrities made sure to mark the special day with beautiful posts for their mothers. Earlier today, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, and many others penned heartwarming notes for their moms. Several actresses including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajal Aggarwal also celebrated their first Mother's Day this year. Amid this, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan planned a special surprise and took his mother Pinkie Roshan out on a movie date. Later, he took to his social media handle and shared some priceless pictures with a heartfelt caption.

In the photographs, Hrithik was seen performing yoga with his mother. “Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :) I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone Love you mama,” he wrote along with the post. The actor’s post captivated his fans’ attention. One of them wrote, “Wonderfull,” while many others dropped heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline including the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller Vikram Vedha. The movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022. He also has Siddarth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The movie will release on September 28 next year. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen playing the lead in his father’s directorial Krrish 4.

