Mother’s Day Special: 7 Bollywood movies that celebrate the spirit of motherhood on the silver screen

As we celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10 this year, here are some Bollywood movies that pay a perfect tribute to a mother’s selfless love.

Maa, aai, amma, ammi, mummy, mumma and there are many more words that resonate the same feeling. The feeling of unconditional love, selflessness, compassion and courage to always have your back. Yes! That’s exactly what a mother is. Edwin Chapin once said, “No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.” Indeed, it is rightly said that no amount of words of any language can justify the endless love of a mother.

Interestingly, not just in our lives, but mothers have also played a key role in several Bollywood movies and also forms the key character of several dialogues. Remember, “Mere paas Maa hai”? Well, over the years the idea of playing a mother on the silver screen has changed. From being the sentimental maa in the yesteryears to the modern age mommies, our mothers of the silver screen have also come a long way. In fact, while Nirupa Roy was considered to be the perfect choice for the role of a mother on the big screen, now several other actresses are seen taking up the role with utmost confidence as they present the struggles and journey of mothers. So, this Mother’s Day, we bring you seven Bollywood movies which pay a tribute to mothers in the most perfect way.

We Are Family

Released in 2010, We Are Family featured Kajol, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. The family drama revolved around a mother who is willing to go to any extent for three kids. Even if this included accepting her husband’s girlfriend. Yes! Kajol, who played the role of a mother of three kids, is seen fighting cancer and the revelation turns her life upside down. And while accepting her husband’s (Arjun) new girlfriend (Kareena) wasn’t an easy task for her, she does it only for the sake of her children just to ensure that they are in safe hands.

Nil Battey Sannata

We all have been at a phase where we used to hate studying and our parents made various efforts to encourage us to focus on studies. But what if your mommy starts attending the school with you as your classmate? This is exactly what happened in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Nil Battey Sannata wherein Swara Bhasker played the role of a single mother. The lead character, being a maid, wants her daughter to focus on her studies and dream big while she is willing to face any challenge coming her way to fulfil her dreams.

Paa

Paa might be a story of a father and a son played by Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan respectively, but Vidya Balan played a commendable role as a mother in the movie. Helmed by R. Balki, the movie highlighted rare genetic condition progeria and pays a tribute to a mother’s selfless love who took the decision to stand by her son’s side and fulfil all his wishes in the little time he has with him

Secret Superstar

This Advait Chandan directorial is a beautiful tribute to all the mothers who are a housewife and fight against all the odds to stand for her child. Secret Superstar is not just a story of an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent, but it is also a story of a mother who underwent extreme tortures of her misogynist husband just to let her daughter fly high. It shows us how pyaari our Ammi is.

English Vinglish

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, English Vinglish perfectly portrays the struggle of a mother who is trying to adjust with her ultra modern husband, teenage daughters and their inclination towards the English language. While she has been a perfect daughter-in-law, wife and mother in every sense, her poor command over English often makes her question her worth in the family. However, ’s monologue in the movie is a perfect answer on behalf of all mothers.

Badla

Starring , Amrita Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Badla is one of the best movies of 2019. The movie happens to be a revenge drama of a mother (Amrita) whose son was murdered by an influential lady (Taapsee). It is a perfect example that a mother can turn into a warrior in no time if her child is in trouble.

Mom

Mom marks Sridevi’s last movie on the silver screen and also among her best performances. The movie revolves around the story of a stepmother who goes beyond any limit to seek revenge for her daughter who was molested. While stepmothers are often considered to be evil, Mom was an eye opener for the society as it emphasised that a mother’s love is unconditional.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×