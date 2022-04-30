Mother-son duo Neetu Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor take on Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge; WATCH

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha recently released the first song of the film ‘Kahani’. Aamir Khan Production has been building up the interest of the audience for the upcoming film. Post Kahani song’s release, the makers curated a feather challenge and soon fans and celebrities started sharing reels on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also joined the list and took up the challenge. In the video, Neetu and Ranbir can be seen blowing a feather as the scene changes from grey to color. Sharing it, Neetu wrote, “At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter”.