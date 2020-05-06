Mother's Day 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya to Sridevi & Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood’s favourite duos

On the occasion of Mother's Day which is this Sunday, May 10, let us take a look at some Bollywood mother-daughter and mother-son Jodi who keep stealing our hearts away with their adorable gestures for each other.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. The modern holiday of Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908. This special day is observed in different forms throughout the world. But since this year Mother's Day has come during the time of social distancing due to Coronavirus, the manner in which we observe Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday, May 10, will be a bit different.

Due to the pandemic, festivals and celebrations have taken a back seat but this hasn't stopped everyone from wishing their dear ones on social media. Since one cannot go out due to the lockdown, we can celebrate this special day with our mommy's at home by baking or cooking something good, watching movies together, playing games and for those who stay far from their families can wish their mom's through video calls. And like all of us, Bollywood celebrities are also not far behind when it comes to expressing their love and gratitude towards their moms.

Despite being busy with work and hectic schedules, these Bollywood moms make sure to spend time with their kids and do the best for them. A mother's duty never ends. Bollywood moms work as hard as they can to give their child the protection, care, time and love, he or she deserves. This Mother's Day let us take a look at some Bollywood mother-daughter and mother-son Jodi who keep stealing our hearts away with their adorable gestures for each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan:

Famous Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared with son Taimur Ali Khan in public various times. There is absolutely no doubt that this mother-son pair look very adorable together. The actress keeps posting pictures of her little munchkin in her social media accounts. She has also stated that she does not mind photographs of him being clicked. No matter what, we can never get enough of their adorable and cute moments.

and :

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared with her eight-year-old daughter various times in the public. Their pictures and moments never fail to make headlines. Aaradhya has also accompanied her mother on award shows and her choice of fashion is seen to be very familiar with her mother's. Aish also posts her daughter's works such as her drawings in social media. Their pictures always take up the headlines and their similarities in fashion and such other things are always noticed.

and :

Probably one of the most famous mother-son duos in Bollywood, Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor look adorable whenever they are seen together. Neetu Kapoor has always expressed her concern for her younger son whether to appreciate him for his work or defending him on various occasions. The way they are seen together or talking about each other, we can assume that they are more like friends for their camaraderie between them than mother and son.

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan:

Amrita Singh was one of the topmost actors in the 1980s and has delivered many hits and now it looks like her daughter Sara Ali Khan is retracing her mother's steps. The actress shares pictures of her mother on her social media accounts with heartwarming captions. Even Amrita Singh has shared her concerns regarding her daughter's works and how proud she is of her. Sara is seen to have an uncanny resemblance to her mother and we all love it.

and Abhishek Bachchan:

Being one of the most recognizable mother-son duos in Bollywood and their love for each other has always been visible. Their appearance on the public grabs headlines every time. Jaya Bachchan has never hidden her concern and feelings for her son and vice-versa. The motherly love for Abhishek seen from her in every way is basically every mother ever and makes us go soft. Their little moments together such as Jaya removing something from Abhishek's blazer prove that a mother never stops caring for their child, no matter how big he grows.

Kajol and Nysa Devgan:

Kajol is known as one of the most quirky and cool celebrities in B-Town. While she is an excellent actress, the 45-year-old actress is also a very caring mother to 17-year-old Nysa Devgan. Kajol is always known to be very vocal and expressive about her affection and care towards her daughter. She never shies away from using social media to express her love towards her daughter. It is quite evident that she enjoys being a mother the way she is seen talking about parenting on talk shows and at interviews.

and :

Sridevi, the 'Hawaa Hawaii' girl of Bollywood is considered to be one of the best actresses in the industry even 2 years after she left us. The mother-daughter bond between Sridevi and the very talented Jhanvi Kapoor is very famous in Bollywood. Sridevi was always seen as being protective and caring about her daughter. Jhanvi considers her mother to be the source of inspiration for her venture into acting and still calls her mother her guiding light. She expresses her feelings about her late mother through social media and interviews.

Soha Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu:

Soha Ali Khan gave birth to Innaya on 29 September 2017. This little munchkin has time and again managed to steal the hearts of the audiences. Infact, mommy Soha keeps sharing adorable pictures and some cute videos of her daughter for fans on social media. Soha and Innaya give major mother-daughter goals when snapped together and leave the audience to go in awe of these two. Time and again Soha has proved her love for this little munchkin and also shared a few parenting skills on her interviews.

and :

Gauri Khan gave birth to Aryan in the year 1997 and to Suhana in the year 2000. In 2013 Gauri and became parents of a third child, a son, named AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother. Gauri shares a great rapport with all three. She often shares pictures and videos with her kids on social media. Infact, during the quarantine period, Gauri was seen taking some makeup tutorials from her daughter Suhana. The mother-daughter's picture always manages to drive the audience crazy and fall in love with this duo.

Soni Razdan and :

Alia shares a great bond with her mommy Soni. As they say, no matter how old we are we miss our moms. And Alia has always expressed her love for Soni through her social media posts. During her shooting days when the Brahmastra actress couldn't meet her mother, she had shared a heartfelt note for her mom on social media which speaks the immense love the two share with each other. Soni Razdan has always stood for her daughter and vice versa. They both have stood beside each other as strong pillars and have time and again made fans go gaga over their love and care for each other.

