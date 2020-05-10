Arjun Kapoor remembers mom Mona Kapoor on Mother's Day; Also shares an emotional message for fans

Arjun Kapoor has shared an emotional message for everyone on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actor also remembers his late mother Mona Kapoor.

The entire Bollywood film industry has celebrated Mother’s Day virtually on Sunday. Virtually in the sense that this time the celebrations have been done within the vicinity of everyone’s home because of the extended lockdown and the Coronavirus scare. No one has gone out for dining out at any fancy restaurant or organized any house party. Most of the celebs have wished their mothers through special notes or messages in their respective social media handles which are just unmissable.

has shared a rather emotional note on Mother’s Day which is meant for all his fans. He also remembers his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on the special occasion and writes, “Mom miss you always & forever.” The rest of his note reads, “Dealing with Mother’s Day. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day.”

Check out a screenshot of Arjun Kapoor’s post below:

The actor also mentions in his video that it feels nice to see so many people who love their mothers. He also urges fans to pick up the phones of their parents. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor has received a lot of praise for his latest movie Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen opposite in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will also collaborate with Rakul Preet Singh for a new project that is yet to be titled.

(ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS how he is spending his quarantine period at home; Check it out)

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×