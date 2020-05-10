Mother's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana croons a soul stirring track 'Ma' for all the mum's out there; WATCH

Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Ayushmann Khurrana sings a beautiful song titled 'Ma' in Punjabi for all the mothers out there.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. Recently, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor had revealed that he will be coming up with a song titled Ma on the occasion of Mother's Day.

And the song is finally here! The song Ma shows the unconditional love that a mom showers on her child. The song will touch your heart and make you go and hug your mom right away. Ayushmann has beautifully sung the song in Punjabi along with his dear friend Rochak Kohli who is seen playing the guitar and has even composed this beautiful track. In the video shared by Ayushmann, we can see the Bala actor is all smiles while donning a white t-shirt with a guitar in his hand and a bandana on his head while crooning on this amazing track. We can also see Rochak who is also having a gala time while singing the song. Gurpreet Saini has penned down the lyrics of this soul-stirring song.

Sharing the song, Ayushmann wrote, "Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss . #HappyMothersDay."

Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/ZrVltvIAr2 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

