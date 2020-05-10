Mother's Day 2020: Bhavana Panday shares a throwback VIDEO of Ananya & Rhea Panday; Also wishes her mom

Bhavana Panday shared a sweet throwback picture and video of her daughters on the occasion of Mother's Day. Check it out.

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday shared a sweet throwback picture and video of her daughters on the occasion of Mother's Day. Bhavana also wished her mother on this special occasion. The stunning throwback picture features Bhavana and the little Ananya Panday in a happy mood. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana also shared a throwback video with her beautiful daughters. Bhavana Panday also shared a heart-warming post on her Instagram account as Ananya's debut film Student of the Year 2, completes one year since its release.

The picture shows Ananya Panday in a black dress, with sneakers. The fans and followers of the sultry diva were delighted to see the throwback picture of the actress shared by her mother on the eve of Mother's Day. On the work front, the talented Ananya Panday featured in the film called, Pati Patni Aur Woh. This film also featured Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The fans and film audiences loved the sizzling chemistry between, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The beautiful actress who made her debut with 's Student of the Year 2, will be next seen in the upcoming film, titled, Khaali Peeli. This film will also star Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Check out Bhavana Panday's post:

The Bollywood film is backed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The fans and followers of Ananya Panday are eagerly looking forward to the film, Khaali Peeli, as the film looks very exciting. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress will also feature opposite the Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda in the highly anticipated film Fighter.

