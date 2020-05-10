Mother's Day 2020: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi with an UNSEEN photo from her childhood

Janhvi Kapoor shared an unseen photo of Sridevi to remember the late actress on Mother's Day.

Bollywood is celebrating Mother's Day by sharing adorable photos of their mothers on social media. From to , our social media feeds are filled with heartwarming photos and wishes. Janhvi Kapoor joined the industry by remembering her mother, , on the occasion. The Dhadak actress dug out a photo from the archives to share on Instagram. The photo was clicked when Janhvi was a toddler. In the photo, Sridevi holds the adorable little munchkin in her arms.

The picture seems to have been taken during one of the family's winter vacation for Sridevi seen sporting a red and blue jacket. The English Vinglish star sports a chic black sunglasses in the vintage photo. Meanwhile, Janhvi sports a cute pink ensemble matched with a pink cap. Janhvi flashes her adorable smile in the throwback photo. She shared the picture with a red heart in the caption.

Check out the photo below:

