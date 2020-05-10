Mother's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves Bebo and Taimur are the goofiest mother son duo in B Town

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of what a day featuring Bebo and Taimur looks like on Mother's Day.

Bollywood is celebrating Mother's Day and how! While we would have loved watching our favourite stars step out with their mummys for brunches, B-Town stars are flooding our Instagram feed with some adorable and unseen photos and videos of their moments as and with their mothers. One among the stars is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress is the mother to paparazzi's favourite muse Taimur. Bebo took to Instagram to show a glimpse of her motherhood and we must confess, it seems fun!

The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a selfie taken with the little nawab where the mother-son duo sticks their tongues out, making goofy faces. Little Tim sports a Lion King imprinted tee while Bebo sports a brown kaftan. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim". Well if this is what motherhood looks like in the house of the Khan, we would love to be treated to more glimpses of the fun mother-son moments.

Check out the photo below:

Fans showered Kareena and Taimur with love. Sonam joined the fans and lauded the duo with compliments before she confessed she misses Bebo. "Gorgeous people," Sonam's first comment read. "Miss you and @therealkarismakapoor," she added. Rhea joined in and said, "Happy kaftan day bro". Kareena replied, "Missing you bro" adding a red heart with the hashtag "#KaftanSeries". Karisma Kapoor commented with a sparkling red heart.

Do you think Kareena and Taimur are B-Town's goofiest mother-son duo? Let us know in the comments below.

