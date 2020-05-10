Mother's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan has the sweetest wish for mommy Amrita Singh; Calls her 'epitome of strength'

Sara Ali Khan has recently penned down a sweet note for mommy Amrita Singh on the occasion of Mother's Day. Check out her post.

Celebs belonging to the film fraternity have wished their moms on the special occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. However, this time it’s a bit different as the celebrations have been done virtually instead of the usual dine outs, parties, or get together events. Right from to , Ayushmann Khurrana to , , and others, everyone from B-town has wished their mothers on this day by sharing something special on their respective social media handles.

Sara Ali Khan has also penned down a sweet wish for mommy Amrita Singh on Mother’s Day. First of all, the Simmba actress has shared a collage that consists of her picture and another one of her mother. Needless to say, Sara is a spitting image of Amrita Singh and this picture collage is proof. Here’s what Sara writes in the particular post, “Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti Not actually- इस पूरी दुनिया में मेरी माँ की तरह कोई नहीं है. Happy Mother’s Day Mommy. My epitome of strength and definition of best.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan that has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali. She will next feature in Coolie No. 1 opposite for the first time. The comedy-drama is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been directed by David Dhawan. The makers are currently waiting for the lockdown to end so that the movie gets released into the theatres soon.

