Mother's Day 2020: Shahid Kapoor wishes mom Neelima with a sweet gesture; Mira Rajput calls her a 'Rockstar'

Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Mira Rajput has wished her mom Bela Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima Azeem with an adorable post.

Due to Coronavirus, Bollywood shoots have been postponed and celebrities have been enjoying their quarantine period at home. Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. Not only this, but many of the Bollywood celebs have also been trying to discover their inner talent and making the best use of this time. Among all, is having a gala time with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. From whipping up pancakes to making banoffee pie to working out together, Mira and Shahid have been updating the titbit of their quarantine period with fans on social media.

And today on the occasion of Mother's Day, Mira has shared some adorable posts on her Instagram with her mother Bela Rajput and her mother-in-law and Shahid's mom Neelima Azeem. Sharing some throwback pictures of her mom, Mira wrote, "Mumma I love you." Later, posting an adorable picture with her mom again where Mira is seen sharing a warm hug with Bela and giving major mother-daughter goals, the actor's wife wrote, "The wind beneath my wings Thank you for everything Mom."

In her next post, sharing a solo picture of Shahid's mom Neelima and a cute selfie wherein Mira is all smiles while posing with her mother-in-law and a family picture where we can see Ishaan Khatter, Neelima, Bela, Mira posing for the camera, Mira wrote, "Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours! (It’s us two vs you know who two)"

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

On the other hand, Shahid has not shared any wishes for his mother yet but the actor has changed his Instagram display picture and shared a throwback picture with his mom Neelima. Shahid looks cute while flashing his million-dollar smile as he poses with his mom.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's DP here:

Even Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan shared an adorable throwback picture wishing his mom Neelima a happy mother's day. He wrote, "Mom for president."

Check out Ishaan Khatter's post here:

