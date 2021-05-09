  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mother's Day 2021: English Vinglish to Secret Superstar; 5 onscreen mothers that defined modern day parenting

On the occasion of Mother's Day, we have jotted down a list of 5 films that you can binge with your mom. Take a look.
985 reads Mumbai
Mother's Day 2021: English Vinglish to Secret Superstar; 5 onscreen mothers that defined modern day parenting Mother's Day 2021: English Vinglish to Secret Superstar; 5 onscreen mothers that defined modern day parenting
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mother's day is celebrated internationally on the second Sunday of May. This year, the special day falls on May 9, 2021. It stands as an opportunity to honour mothers for their selfless love and sacrifices. Mothers play several roles in our lives, from being our guardians to teachers, they are always supportive. Bollywood has always portrayed mothers in different forms. From being the main lead in edge-of-the-seat thrillers to completing a happy family comedy, onscreen moms have always spread joy.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not advised to go step out of the house to celebrate the day. However, one can enjoy spending quality time with their mother at home. To celebrate the integral role mothers play in our lives on the special day, we have prepared a list of films that you can binge with your mom.

Here are 5 films that featured mothers who defined modern-day parenting:

Mother India

The film released in 1957, undoubtedly tops the list and is a must-watch on Mother’s Day. Nargis essays the role of an Indian woman who battles societal evils for the comfort and safety of her own sons.

Nil Battey Sannata

The film stars Swara Bhaskar, who plays the role of a single mother working tirelessly to make sure her daughter receives the education she deserves. Throughout the film, she supports her daughter in having big dreams.

English Vinglish

The light-hearted film depicts the story of a mother, played by Late Sridevi, going out of her way to learn the English language. While the film is extremely funny, it will also make viewers bawl their eyes out.

Mom

In the film, we see Late Sridevi in her role as a stepmother, seeking revenge after her daughter’s physical assault. The amazing thriller captures her bravery to go out of her way and ensure justice.

Secret Superstar

Meher Vij plays the role of a mother who supports her daughter’s dreams of becoming a musician and boldly goes against her husband’s wishes. Despite facing many hardships, she stands strong and encourages her daughter to follow her passion.

Also Read| Mother’s Day 2021: 4 BEST gifts to give your mother on this special day

Credits :pinkvilla

You may like these
Happy Holi 2021: From Queen to English Vinglish, Here are 5 movies you can binge with family amidst pandemic
Women’s Day 2021: English Vinglish to Chhapaak; Movies that took ‘Of the women, by the women’ to next level
8 Years of English Vinglish: When late Sridevi revealed why she chose Gauri Shinde's film over other offers
Happy Mother's Day: Katrina Kaif shares her strongest memory, Akshay Kumar counts his blessings
Mother's Day 2020: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi with an UNSEEN photo from her childhood
Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Sridevi’s English Vinglish is a must have on your watch list this Mother’s Day
close