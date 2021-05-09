Mother's Day 2021: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar & Kalki Koechlin celebrate motherhood with heartwarming photos

On the occasions of Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar among others marked the special.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities took a breather from amplifying Covid 19 resources and marked the day of motherhood. Some among them were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Farhan Akhtar among others. The 'Toofan' actor shared a rare photo with his mum Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar as he wished her a very happy mother's day.

Farhan wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day (heart emoji) @irani.honey." As for , the fitness diva dug into her archives and shared a major throwback photo with her mum Joyce and sister Amrita Arora. Another photo featured Joyce with her grandkids. Malaika simply captioned the photos 'Mamas'.

Kalki Koechlin who welcomed her child last year shared a heartwarming photo by the beach. Clad in a blue swimsuit and smiling away at Sappho, the photo showed the duo playing ball on the beach. She wrote, "Waiting with open arms for a ball that may or may not be passed back to you... #motherhood #mothersday #nowigetit #iloveyouanyway #sunpleasesetalready."

Take a look at their wishes below:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also marked the occasion with a rare photo of mum Neliima Azeem and a heartfelt post. The actor reflected on the 'unique bond' he shares with his mum.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress shared the first photo of her newborn son after almost two months. Click the link below to check out the photo.

