Mother's Day 2021: Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza share PICS; Send out special wishes to their 'nurturers'

Dia Mirza and Sushmita Sen shared pictures and wished their mothers on the special occasion. They thanked them for everything.

It is said that God cannot be everywhere so he created mothers. The word itself depicts so many emotions. She never complains but relentlessly works day and night just to ensure her children are doing okay. Mothers have invisible magic wand from which does everything. She experiments with cooking, cries with her children to make them strong to face the world. They are always at our back holding us tight and strong. But often we take her for granted but today on mother’s day make her feel special by spending time with her.

On this special day, celebrities are also extending wishes to their mothers. Sushmita Sen shares series of pictures on her Instagram and wished her mother. She wrote, “Happpyyyyy Mother’s Day to all nurturers!! I thank God for all of you!! To my Maa...no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious Here’s to better health & your infinite joie de vivre you’re my rock..star!!! I love you!!!” In the pictures, she is seen sharing space with her mother, daughters, and Pritam Maa.

She even thanked them for always supporting her and raising her in this strong manner. Actress Dia Mirza also shared a picture of her mother and mother-in-law.

She captioned it as ‘Our nurturers, providers of limitless and free of judgment love, sponges of our pain and sorrow, carriers of our hearts, our best cheerleaders, our guiding angels and everything else no one can or ever will be to us.’ The picture is from her marriage day.

