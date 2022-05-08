Mother's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt wishes 'beautiful' mothers Soni Razdan & Neetu Kapoor with a happy UNSEEN snap

Amid a string of celebrities who are sharing adorable photos with their mothers, Alia Bhatt wasn't far behind. The actress, who got married just last month, dedicated her Mother's Day post not just to her own mum but also to her mother-in-law. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a happy unseen photo from her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding bash.

In the picture, Alia was flanked by Neetu and Soni as they all smiled wide for the camera. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "My beautiful beautiful mothers Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!" Neetu also reacted to her daughter-in-law's post as she replied, "Love you Ala."

Take a look: