Mothers Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor to Kajol, actresses who worked throughout their pregnancy

Motherhood or pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases in a woman’s life. Every woman embraces pregnancy with open arms. Many say that it is a difficult phase but many actresses proved these people wrong by working tirelessly even during their pregnancy. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kajol, there is a list of actresses who proved that nothing can stop them from becoming supermom.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The first name that comes to this list is undoubtedly that of Kareena Kapoor Khan. She made her pregnancy look so effortless and stylish. From walking the ramp to shooting for a film, there was hardly a thing that Bebo did not do during both her pregnancies. She indeed is a great inspiration for all pregnant mothers.

Neha Dhupia

Yet another actress who did not let her pregnancy become a hurdle for her was Neha Dhupia. The actress not only worked till the time she got admitted to the hospital for her delivery but also got back to work immediately.

Kajol

Kajol was pregnant with her second child Yug when she was shooting for We Are Family. She not only completed the shoot of the film but also was a part of the promotional events. It is said that hubby Ajay Devgn reportedly asked her not to take up any new film projects, however, that didn’t seem to stop the actress from working until her delivery.

Juhi Chawla

The trend of working during pregnancy is not new amongst the actresses in the Bollywood industry. Juhi received the news of her pregnancy when she was working on ‘Ek Rishtaa’ and ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharchaa Rupaiyaa’. The actress was expecting her first child, but that didn’t keep her away from the film sets and the stage. Once she wrapped up work on her films, she took up theatre plays in the US. Years later, the actress shot for ‘Jhankaar Beats’ when she was seven months pregnant with her second child.

Sridevi

Sridevi announced her pregnancy while shooting for Judaai. This news did not let her stop but she completed her portions of the movie before taking a break from films.

ALSO READ: Mother's Day LIVE Updates: Kareena's mushy moments with Tim & Jeh, Vicky-Katrina share unseen pics