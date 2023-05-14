Mother’s Day 2023: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal; Here’s how celebs wished their moms

It goes without saying mothers hold a special place in the hearts of their children. No matter how old we are, our mothers are the source of our comfort who can put all our worries to ease. The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day to honour all the strong and beautiful mommas. To mark the occasion, our favourite celebs, from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, took to their social media to shower love for their mommas. Let's take a look at how they wished the special women in their lives.

Karan Johar wishes his 'rock'

Karan Johar took to Instagram to drop pictures of her mother with his kids and penned a sweet message. Karan is a single dad and his kids call Hiroo Johar 'mama'. The first picture shows Hiroo holding the twins in her arms. He wrote, “Roohi, Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat… Love you mama to the moon and back. Happy Mother's Day.”

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to upload some unseen photos of Sunita Kapoor where she is seen in pigtails and retro shades. She wrote in the caption, "No one cooler." Taking to her Instagram post, Sonam dropped a series of pictures where the first photo featured Sonam as a baby sitting on her mom Sunita Kapoor's lap and the next is of her mom holding her son Vayu. She wrote in the caption, "Happy mamas day to the best moms in the world… I love you so much." There's also a photo from her wedding where she is seen posing with Anand Ahuja's mom. Priya Ahuja also commented on Sonam's post and wrote, "Love you so much beta. Happy Mother's Day to you too. Always stay as Awesome as you are."

Alia Bhatt who is a doting mom to Raha took to her Instagram to upload a photo of mother Soni Razdan with Neetu Kapoor. Both are all smiles as they posed for the camera. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Mamas Day."

Bipasha Basu who welcomed daughter Devi in her life in November 2022 is celebrating her first mother's day. The actress wrote on social media, "It’s just the most surreal feeling I have ever felt … each day … each moment with Devi. Being a mother is the best thing to have happened to me. She is pure bliss and joy. Papa @iamksgofficial and Devi are doing fashion show for mama from the time we woke up…dedicating all their clothes to mama. And doing all mama’s chores today. It’s amazing to be a Mama. Happy Mother’s Day to my Ma @mumu_basu for being the best mother ever! Also to each and every other mother. Mothers rock."

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and uploaded a photo with his mom where they are seen posing against a beautiful sunset. The Sardar Udham actor wrote in Hindi 'Maa' in the background.

Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and wrote, "The strongest mamas I know. Happy Mother's Day." The photo dates back to 2000.

Athiya Shetty who tied the knot very recently with cricketer KL Rahul took the opportunity on Mother's Day to drop a photo with her mom, Mana Shetty and mother-in-law to wish them 'Happy Mother's Day.' She also shared a throwback picture of her young self with momma.

Actress Shilpa Shetty uploaded a few photos on Mother's Day. In the first photo, she is seen hugging her son as her mother, Sunanda sits on the chair with little Samisha in her arms. Another photo shows her with her mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra and her kids. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote in the captions, "Blessed with the best of both worlds. Heartfelt Gratitude for every day of selfless love and unconditional blessings."

