Mother’s Day 2024: Anand Ahuja drops PIC of Sonam Kapoor with son; actress says she’s ‘always learning’ from Vayu

Sonam Kapoor got married to the love of her life, Indian businessman Anand Ahuja, in May 2018. The actress embraced motherhood in August 2022 as they were blessed with a baby boy, whom they later named Vayu.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Anand shared a sweet picture of the mother with her son and penned a note, too. Read on!

Anand Ahuja drops adorable picture of Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor has been busy nurturing her first child, whom she named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the process of raising the kiddo, the parents also embarked on a humbling journey and learned new things. Anand Ahuja took to social media to mark Mother's Day and dedicated a post to his wife and their son.

The businessman shared a sentimental picture of the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress holding the baby in her arms. The actress seemed engrossed in a conversation with the little one as Anand captured the special moment.

In the caption, he penned, "@sonamkapoor Mama Day x 2 … "While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about." #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents."

Take a look:

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens note on Mother’s Day

Irrfan Khan’s wife and mother of actor Babil Khan, Bollywood writer Sutapa Sikdar, raised a toast to herself for raising gentle boys like Babil and his brother Ayaan Khan. Dropping a heartwarming video, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to me. I could not have asked for gentler boys!”

In the captions of the clip that offers a slideshow of all their beautiful memories, the mother penned, “This Mother’s Day I wish every would be mother if she has sons to bring up there boys as empathetic humble true gentleman and if they have daughters to not fall for toxic men. Let’s celebrate woman’s day with chutzpah fun and celebrate ourselves!!!happy woman’s day!! Let’s have the courage to say a spade a spade, to stop spreading the venom of so called masculinity. Let’s make our children value humanity!”

Take a look:

Babil Khan will soon be seen in The Umesh Chronicles.

