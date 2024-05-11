Mother's Day 2024: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar talks about raising 'true gentleman' like Babil Khan; WATCH

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan was married to Indian writer Sutapa Sikdar, who is popular for films like Kahaani, Madaari, and others. The couple has two sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan.

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, the celebrity dropped a collage of all the wonderful memories she created with her two adorable sons. She also penned an enlightening post talking about raising humble men. Read on!

Babil Khan’s mother Sutapa Sikdar is proud of raising a son like him

On Mother’s Day, usually, kids make their moms feel special for being by their side through thick and thin. But Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, raised a toast to herself on this big day. Taking to Instagram, the Indian writer shared a video, which is a collection of all the fun times she spent with her boys Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

In the captions, she penned, "This Mother's Day I wish every would be mother if she has sons to bring up there boys as empathetic humble true gentleman and if they have daughters to not fall for toxic men. Let's celebrate woman's day with chutzpah fun and celebrate ourselves!!!happy woman's day!! Let's have the courage to say a spade a spade, to stop spreading the venom of so called masculinity. Let's make our children value humanity!"

Take a look:

Talking about spreading love and putting a stop to toxic masculinity, she wrote in the video, “Happy Mother’s Day to me. I could not have asked for gentler boys!”

Soon after her post was shared, people came to the comments section to state how wonderfully she had raised the two boys and taken care of them after the tragic demise of their father. A user wrote, “Thank you for fulfilling Irfan bhai’s dreams,” while another penned, “When I met Babil I got to know how you raised him, he's such a gentleman. That's why when I met him I said I wish I meet Sutapa mam one day.”

Babil received appreciation for his acting in the web show The Railway Men. He will be next seen in The Umesh Chronicles.

