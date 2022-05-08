Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out in stylish avatars as son Taimur leads the way; PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan made Sunday look glamorous with her looks as she stepped out with hubby Saif and Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and she always makes heads turn when she steps out of her house. Today as everyone celebrates Mothers Day, Bebo stepped out of her house with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan looking stylish as ever. In the picture, we can see little Tim leading Bebo and Saif’s way. All three of them don casual attire and we bet their cuteness will make your hearts melt.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!