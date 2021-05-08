On Mother's Day, Soha Ali Khan & mom Sharmila Tagore to auction personal wardrobe items virtually for charity

Soha Ali Khan and senior star Sharmila Tagore are all set to host a pop up virtual charity event where they will put personal closet items on sale for a good cause. On Mother's Day, the duo will be supporting charities for a good cause.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, many people have come to value the time they have with their loved ones and for Soha Ali Khan, this holds true as well. Having stayed away from her mother, veteran star Sharmila Tagore amid the pandemic, Soha revealed in a recent chat that she has learnt to value her loved ones. And, now, this year on Mother's Day, Soha is all set to host a charity pop up event virtually with her mom Sharmila Tagore in order to support a good cause.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Soha shared how the pandemic made her value her loved ones even more and also sharpened her perspective about things that are important in life. She also revealed that on Mother's Day, she and her mom will be auctioning personal wardrobe items to raise funds that will go to Pataudi Trust as well as an NGO named 'World For All' that supports animal welfare and has been working amid pandemic for the same cause. Further, she even added that the pop up event will not just support charities but also will prove beneficial for the environment. Soha said, "Apart from proceeds generating funds for charities, when people buy pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones, it is beneficial for the environment. Our combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon."

The actress, who spent a few days in Pataudi with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu last month, also shared special photos while they were at their ancestral village with Sharmila Tagore. Talking about coming together for the charity event, Soha said, "The past year has made me value my loved ones and sharpened my perspective about what’s important in life. Even though we are home-bound, we can all find ways to contribute. Clearing our closets is a concrete way to help raise funds." From dresses to shawls to tees, all will be auctioned by Soha and Sharmila Tagore during their Mother's Day virtual charity event.

Meanwhile, Soha has been spending time with her daughter Inaaya at home. Recently, she even shared a beautiful video of Inaaya partying in her playroom all by herself and it left netizens in complete awe. Last month, when Soha and Inaaya went to Pataudi, the actress shared adorable photos of her daughter and her mom Sharmila spending time together at their palatial home.

