Mother's Day Special: Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho to Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, Crossovers feat. Bollywood moms

We have always imagined what it would be like if there could be a perfect mother-daughter duo, totally complementing each other. While the chances of making real life changes are nil, we thought to play around with Bollywood mother-daughter duos in today's crossover.

Mother's Day is here and what is a good day without some twists and turns with a Bollywood touch, isn't it? We did give you a glimpse of some classic Bollywood crossovers where we brought together some heroes and imagined how would it be to see them together. But we can't forget our real heroes, can we? So on Mother's Day today, we have put together some fun crossovers, those which seem to have had deeper meanings, and often, a larger than life connotation.

These Bollywood crossovers are an ideal case scenario of what life would be if we had the perfect people at the perfect time and we cannot even begin to imagine how majorly would these crossovers change the storyline, because this would mean two films clubbed into one, and output would be double the hit than it already is. We have a mix of some of the most talked about films over recent times and so, this list is all about mother-daughter pairings, re-imagined.

Have a look at Bollywood crossovers feat Mother's Day:

English Vinglish and Angrezi Medium

Sashi ( ) is one of the most adorable housewife mother we have seen in Bollywood and while there are stereotypes that she broke, no one better than she would understand what Tarika (Radhika Madan) went through. I mean, if we come to think of it, Sashi does something similar that Tarika aims to do, and while the former did not have any support to lead the way for her, Tarika will find support not just in anyone, but someone who would make for a perfect mother to her.

Saand Ki Aankh and Sui Dhaaga

Mamta ( ) managed to fulfill a dream, a dream that did have to witness many roadblocks, even though in present-day and age, one cannot imagine enough, how much life would seem easier for Mamta if she had someone like Chandro (Bhumi Pednekar) or Prakashi ( ) to support her. She managed to make it big anyway, but what would have made that journey more memorable would have been all these things since they would fit together, perfectly.

Badhaai Ho and Queen

If Babli (Neena Gupta) and Rani ( ) were to be a mother-daughter duo, one cannot even imagine how uplifting it could have been. If anything, they would have both gone on a tirp away together and had the time of their life, or Rani would have been more open upon hearing about the pregnancy, without any judgments passed. And as it turns out, these two could have been that duo that gives major inspiration to everyone wanting to break the glass ceiling that has kept women, in all capacities, in closed doors.

The Sky Is Pink and Taare Zameen Par

Aditi ( ) is someone who believes that your sky can be any colour you want it to and if she had to be there for Ishaan (Darsheel Safari), she would have done anything to give him a normal life and the motivation that was given to him by Ram ( ), he would have gotten it from her. Not only that, she would have ensured that he gets better and feels no less because of his condition, and given Ishaan's zest, they could both be there, always, for and because of each other.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Gully Boy

Savitri (Ratna Pathak Shah) is a modern-day mother, open to most of the things that many might not feel right. None the less, for Safeena ( ), she needed someone with an open mind and of course, one with an open heart, one who would let her pursue her dreams and make it big, the way she wants to. Even if the situation had to be changed, and Savitri was to be brought into the setting of Safeena, together, they would make an inspiring duo.

