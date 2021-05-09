  1. Home
  entertainment

Mother's Day: Vicky Kaushal call his mum a 'champ', Katrina Kaif drops love for her 'always smiling' mother

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective social media handles to wish their mum's on the occasion of Mother's Day. Check it out below.
1477 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's mothers day wishes. Mother's Day: Vicky Kaushal call his mum a 'champ', Katrina Kaif drops love for her 'always smiling' mother.
As India marks Mother's Day today, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to drop love and wishes for their mum's. One of them was Katrina Kaif who took to Instagram to wish her mum. Before the actress could share an adorable photo of her mum, the actress also highlighted stories of mothers who are battling at the Covid 19 frontline in India. Katrina shared five such inspirational stories on her Instagram.   

Wishing her mum a Happy Mother's Day, Katrina wrote, "I’ve often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling (touchwood), now I understand it’s because she has dedicated her self to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have. As the Dalai Lama says, “ if u are looking for inner peace , do something to help others “ Happy Mother’s Day mom (sic)."

As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor, who usually loves to share throwback childhood photos, this time opted for a never before seen photo of his mum. The actor's mum can be seen holding a cricket bat on a turf and smiling away. He captioned the photo, "Champ! (heart emoji)."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's posts for Mother's Day: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Last month, Vicky, Katrina and several other Bollywood celebs had tested positive for coronavirus. Around three weeks ago, Vicky announced that he has tested negative. Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating but have not confirmed it. 

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares stories of 'true warriors' as she highlights mothers working selflessly during pandemic

Credits :Pinkvilla

