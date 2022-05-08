Mother's Day Wishes: Anushka Sharma pays an ode to her mum as she shares a glimpse featuring daughter Vamika

As Mother's Day dominates our social media timeline, celebs are marking the day with precious photos. One of them was Anushka Sharma, who is also a doting mum to Vamika. While Anushka's Vamika is still too young to wish her mommy dearest, the actress marked the day by paying an ode to her mum.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka thanked her mother for being a huge strength and helping in her own motherhood journey. "Happy Mother’s Day Maa Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all."

While wishing her, Anushka also dropped a couple of photos. In the silhouette picture, Anushka shared a glimpse of herself tending to her infant daughter Vamika with her mum standing behind her. The meaningful photo symbolised the importance of mothers as the actress' backbone - her mum - featured in it. Anushka covered Vamika's face with a butterfly emoji.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Mother's Day post:

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop NEW wedding photos on Mother's Day as they shower love on their mum-in-law's