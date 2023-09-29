Mouni Roy Birthday: Disha Patani pens special note for her BFF; Tiger Shroff calls actress ‘amazing human’

Actress Mouni Roy ruled over the Indian television space before she ventured into Bollywood with the period sports film Gold in 2018. Since then, the acclaimed actress has been seen on the big screen in other movies. However, her breakthrough came last year with Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action-adventure film Brahmāstra. On September 28, the actress turned a year older. Several B-town celebs took to social media to wish Mouni on her big day.

Disha Patani pens a special note for her BFF

Of late, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The Bollywood actresses have also been vacationing together. Now, on Mouni’s special day, her bestie took to social media and penned a special note for her. Disha also shared multiple pictures of them having fun. The first visual showed the birthday girl making a wish as she blew the candles on her cake. This was followed by many cute pictures of them. Sharing the unseen images, Disha wrote, “My monz. You are so special and you really have changed my life this year in the most amazing way, All my happiest memories are with you. Happiest b’day to the most beautiful woman inside out i love you so much keep spreading your infectious love and positive energy everywhere you go. I love you.” (sic)

Mouni also responded to Disha’s sweet note for her. She commented, “My D. You my love is light and thank you for bringing so much love and light in my life. I Wuvv you.”

Tiger Shroff wishes Mouni Roy on her birthday day

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who showcased impeccable chemistry with Mouni in the song Poori Gal Baat also wished the actress on her birthday. Sharing a black and white picture of them together, Shroff tweeted, “Happy birthday to an amazing human and an amazing artist ♥️ lots of love and best of health always @Roymouni”

Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma, and others wish Mouni Roy

Several other stars like Sonali Bendre, NH 10 actor Anushka Sharma, and singer Sophie Choudry also wished Mouni for turning 38. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonali shared a stunning pic of the Velle actor and wrote, “Happiest of Birthdays. Loads of love. See you soon.”

Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of Mouni in a sophisticated black saree and penned, “Happy birthday Mouni! Wishing you love and light always.”

As for Sophie Choudry, she shared two pictures of them from the good old days. She wrote, “Happy bday Mon. These pics were taken 9 years apart which is crazy! From that set to now, what a journey! Wishing you an amazing year, love, and happiness.”

A very happy birthday from Pinkvilla, Mouni Roy!

