Mouni Roy & boyfriend Suraj Nambiar to tie the knot in Italy on January 27: Report

Actress Mouni Roy usually keeps her personal life under wraps. She has reportedly been dating Suraj Nambiar since 2019. A recent report by ETimes states that Mouni might be finally getting hitched to Suraj. Mouni is reportedly set to tie the knot with the Dubai-based businessman in January 2022. The destination wedding will reportedly take place in Italy on January 27 and their pre-wedding rituals will be organized on January 26. The source also stated that the wedding would be followed by a reception at Mouni’s native place, Cooch Bihar.

It stated in the report that Mouni’s cousin has shared details of the wedding and revealed that the couple will get married in Dubai or Italy. Mouni and Suraj are rarely spotted together and do not have a social media presence on each other’s profiles. However, Mouni had once posted an Instagram story of Suraj with a pup and wrote, “Both mine. I love you.” Reportedly Mouni’s family met Suraj earlier this year in Mumbai at her friend Mandira Bedi’s house. Mouni has been acting across television and films have been seen in films like ‘Gold’ alongside Akshay Kumar.

Mouni has also acted alongside John Abraham in ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. Mouni rose to fame with popular television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi and ‘Naagin’. One of the most popular appearances of Mouni was an excellently performed dance number in Yash-led blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. Mouni will be seen playing a vital character in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in leading parts.

