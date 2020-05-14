Mouni Roy on Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry: They look so cute together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

and have been one the most talked about couples we have in the B-town. The couple has been dating each other for almost two years now and the fans can’t get enough of this adorable pair. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia will soon be sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra and the fans can’t keep calm about the same. After all, it will mark the lovebird's first project together and is also among the most anticipated releases of the year.

And while fans are eagerly waiting for Brahmastra to hit the screens, their co-star is all praises for Ranbir and Alia and is hopeful that the duo will set the screens on fire. To note, Mouni will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the Brahmastra and will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir and Alia for the first time. Talking about the couple’s chemistry, Mouni asserted that both Ranbir and Alia are brilliant actors and make a cute couple both off and on the screen.

“They are fire on screen. They are as amazing actors as brilliant humans in real life. It was my privilege to work with them. I love them together. They look so cute together. They look super-duper cute together, both on and off screen,” Mouni was quoted saying to Bollywood Hungama.

To note, while Brahmastra has been one of the most awaited releases of both Ranbir and Alia, the movie has been pushed for release quite a few times. Interestingly, the team had announced the final release date of the fantasy drama as December 4, 2020. However, given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country and the consequent lockdown, Brahmastra release is likely to be pushed again.

