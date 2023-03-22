Mouni Roy cheers up her 'dearest' Mrunal Thakur after she drops a crying picture; Jersey star reacts

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who recently impressed everyone with her performance in Sita Raman, left everyone worried after she shared a crying picture on social media. She also wrote a note along with the picture and said that she was 'naive' and 'vulnerable'. Her picture went viral on the Internet in no time. Her close friend and actress Mouni Roy later shared a throwback picture with her and penned a sweet note to cheer her up.

Mouni Roy shares a sweet note for Mrunal Thakur

Mouni, who was recently seen performing with Akshay Kumar and others during The Entertainers tour, took to her Instagram story and posted a picture with Mrunal. In the picture, the divas are seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera. Along with it, she wrote, "Remember this day . Sending my dearest M, a big tight hug and a prosecco tub full of love." Mrunal reposted the picture on her story and wrote, "Love you so much! Happy to have you in my life Mouns." Have a look:

Earlier, Mrunal wrote with her crying picture, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable." She later posted a video with her fans and said that she was doing fine.

In the video, she was heard saying that she was 'extremely low' when she took the picture. Mrunal said, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it."

Work front

Mrunal was recently seen in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe with Akshay Kumar in the film Selfiee. Next, she will be seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. It will mark their first collaboration and the film is all set to release on April 7. Apart from this, she has Pippa with Ishaan Khatter, Pooja Meri Jaan and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline.

