Mouni Roy to feature in Holi song sung by Mika Singh and Abhinav Shekhar

Actors Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh, will be seen in a Holi special song, which has been sung by Mika Singh and Abhinav Shekhar.

"This song is really special for me, I always wanted to create something fresh for Holi. It was amazing experience working with Mika paaji and Remo sir," Abhinav said.

Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the track's video is directed by Remo D'Souza. It will be released on BLive Music.

The music for the yet to be titled song is given by Aditya Dev.

Credits :IANS

