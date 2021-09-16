Mouni Roy: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Made in China, a look at how she paved way from TV to Bollywood

Gone are those days when television actors were only restricted to the small screen. But now with time and technological advancement, these actors are also making their reach big. Many actors have made their name in Bollywood and also have been featured in big films with A-list actors. Right from Vidya Balan to Ankita Lokhande, many have made their space in Bollywood. is also one of them who got famous playing Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Sas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The actress is also well-trained Kathak dancer. She had been part of many TV shows including Naagin but got her breakthrough with the show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev in 2011. Mouni played the role of Sati and also participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Who, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Box Cricket League 2 and Lip Sing Battle. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold. She made a special appearance in the film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

The popular family drama had once ruled the television. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and starred Smriti Irani. The show revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law who is married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. When the show took 20 years leap, Mouni Roy was introduced. She played the role of Krishna Tulsi opposite Pulkit Samrat.

Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev

A spiritual series based on the Hindu god Lord Shiva. It was premiered in 2011to 2014. Mouni was seen essaying the role of Sati in the show. Her performance was highly appreciated and gained immense popularity.

Gold

In 2018, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with the film Gold. The sports drama film was written and directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is based on the journey of India's first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics and stars as Tapan Das.

Made in China

A comedy film directed by Mikhil Musale, stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani. It explores the story of a Gujarati businessman, played by Rao, who goes to China to increase his business prospects. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Parinda Joshi.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Mogul and Brahmastra.

Also Read: Mouni Roy suffers wardrobe malfunction in the city; Netizens slam her for wearing the outfit