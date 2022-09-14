Mouni Roy on her clash with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra: Can you imagine my luck?
Brahmastra was released on September 9 and has been ruling the box office.
Ayan Mukerji’s most anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has finally been released. It was a long wait for the fans. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan Nargarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone’s performance has been lauded especially Ranbir’s character Shiva. But to everyone’s surprise, was Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and his clash with Junoon who was played by actress Mouni Roy. Recently, the actress opened up about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking to News 18, Mouni Roy said that she cannot imagine her luck. The 36-year-old actress called him the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being. “I used to ask him many questions and he used to answer them. He gives love to everyone and not only me but everyone was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan,” she added. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Vanarastra in the film. Well, the actress has also shared a series of behind the scene pictures on her Instagram handle.
Complete music album to release in Dussehra:
Earlier in the day, director Ayan shared a post saying, “Music Album Of Brahmāstra. There is a lot of Music in the movie which we haven’t released, yet. Like… Rasiya… our Shiva Theme… other versions of our Main Songs… other Themes…The main reason is that we needed to focus on finishing the movie properly pre-release, and couldn’t do justice to launching these tracks properly. This is just a general shout-out to say that we are resuming this Journey with focus and excitement now… that we plan to launch Rasiya and other tracks starting early next week… And we plan to have our entire Brahmāstra Music Album complete and released - by DUSSEHRA, Oct. 5th.”
Brahmastra Part 2: Dev
The film sequel which will be Brahmastra: Part Two- Dev is likely to release by 2025. Ayan Mukerji while talking to The Indian Express said that he plans to release the second part by December.
