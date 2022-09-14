Mouni Roy on her clash with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra: Can you imagine my luck?

Ayan Mukerji’s most anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has finally been released. It was a long wait for the fans. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan Nargarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone’s performance has been lauded especially Ranbir’s character Shiva. But to everyone’s surprise, was Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and his clash with Junoon who was played by actress Mouni Roy. Recently, the actress opened up about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to News 18, Mouni Roy said that she cannot imagine her luck. The 36-year-old actress called him the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being. “I used to ask him many questions and he used to answer them. He gives love to everyone and not only me but everyone was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan,” she added. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Vanarastra in the film. Well, the actress has also shared a series of behind the scene pictures on her Instagram handle.