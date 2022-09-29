Mouni Roy on working with SRK in Brahmastra: Opportunities like this don't knock on your door...

Actor Mouni Roy , who was recently seen playing the lead antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, opened up about sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan , who had an extended cameo in the movie. Mouni said she was nervous and ‘fumbled’ while delivering her lines during her first shot with Shah Rukh. While Mouni played the character of Junoon in the film, King Khan played Mohan Bhargava, a scientist and an important member of Brahmansh, who is guarding one of the pieces of the ancient Astra. His character wields the Vanar Astra in the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mouni described the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan as an “out-of-body experience”. She said, “I was so nervous on day one. In television, we’re used to memorizing a lot of lines, so I was ready. I prepped properly for the role knowing I was working with Shah Rukh Khan, literally and I was like yes, ‘I’m fully ready!’”

She continued that even after preparing for her role, she ‘fumbled’ while delivering her lines. Mouni said, “I went on set and the first line I had to utter during the rehearsal, I fumbled. I was so nervous. But then I guess you know, as an actor, like your time between that action and cut, that is when you are on your high end. And I knew that opportunities like this do not knock on your door every single day. So, I had to give it my all and I had to give him my 100%.” Seems like nobody is ever ready to face the camera with Bollywood’s King Khan.

Mouni Roy is likely to get more screen time in the second film in the Brahmastra franchise, titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022, and has been a runaway success, raising over Rs 387 crores gross at the global box office.

