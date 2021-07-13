  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mouni Roy pens a supportive note for Mandira Bedi post her husband Raj Kaushal's demise: My baby strongest

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy has shared a special post to back her friend Mandira Bedi after her husband's demise. Raj Kaushal left for his heavenly abode on June 30, 2021.
19696 reads Mumbai
Mouni Roy pens a supportive note for Mandira Bedi post her husband Raj Kaushal's demise: My baby strongest Mouni Roy pens a supportive note for Mandira Bedi post her husband Raj Kaushal's demise: My baby strongest
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy has begun her Tuesday by penning a note of support for her friend Mandira Bedi along with photos. The special post from Mouni comes after the sad demise of Mandira's husband, Raj Kaushal. Raj passed away on June 30, 2021, after a heart attack and left everyone in a state of grief and shock.  Mouni took to social media to show her love and support to her friend Mandira and expressed that she's the 'strongest' in her note. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni penned her heart out for Mandira as she shared throwback photos with her from the old days. In her note, Mouni wrote, "MY BABY STRONGEST", with several emoticons and tagged Mandira. In the photo, Mandira is seen hugging Mouni and both could be seen twinning in black. In another photo, the two could be seen spending time together with each other in the old days. Remembering that, Mouni sent her love to Mandira post Raj Kaushal's demise. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

As soon as Mouni shared the post, others from the entertainment industry began dropping comments. Sonal Chauhan, Asha Negi, Shamita Shetty, Aashka Goradia and others dropped heart emojis in the comments and sent love to Mandira. Not just friends, even fans showed support to Mandira in the comment section. 

Recently, on the weekend, Mandira Bedi was seen taking a walk with her mother for the first time since her husband's demise. After Raj Kaushal's demise, on July 5, Mandira shared photos with him on social media with a heartbreak emoticon. A similar photo she shared on Twitter and wrote, "#rip my Raji (broken heart emoji)" Raj's last rites took place in Mumbai and close friends Ronit Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea and others were present with Mandira Bedi. 

Also Read|WATCH: Mandira Bedi seen first time since husband Raj Kaushal's demise as she steps out with her mum

Credits :Mouni Roy Instagram

You may like these
Mandira Bedi says 'rest in peace my Raji' as she shares another fond memory with late husband Raj Kaushal
Mandira Bedi’s love filled pics with late husband Raj Kaushal will break your heart
Mandira Bedi deletes her profile PIC from Instagram after husband Raj Kaushal’s demise
Rohit Roy ‘still numb’ as he remembers late Raj Kaushal: Says seeing Mandira Bedi ‘like this is heartbreaking’
Sulaiman Merchant says ‘Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack’ moments before his demise
Newswrap, June 30: Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away; Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital