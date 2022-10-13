Mouni Roy poses alongside 'her happy place' as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage; SEE PICS

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar got hitched in Goa in January this year. The couple held an intimate wedding ceremony with their family and loved ones in attendance. The adorable couple has never denied being in a relationship in the public sphere prior to being married and were always very vocal about the same. The two consider each other as their lucky charm and we can see it as well. Mouni Roy was recently seen in the film Brahmastra and her performance in the film was lauded by many.

From celebrities in B-Town to critics in the film fraternity, several of them were in love with Mouni Roy’s acting skills. Today, the lovely couple celebrated their first ‘Karwa Chauth’ in style. Mouni shared the pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram handle and wrote, “My happy place” and attached an infinity emoji along with it. See photos: