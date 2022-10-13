Mouni Roy poses alongside 'her happy place' as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage; SEE PICS
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is celebrating her first Karva Chauth in style with her husband Suraj Nambiar. See new pictures here.
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar got hitched in Goa in January this year. The couple held an intimate wedding ceremony with their family and loved ones in attendance. The adorable couple has never denied being in a relationship in the public sphere prior to being married and were always very vocal about the same. The two consider each other as their lucky charm and we can see it as well. Mouni Roy was recently seen in the film Brahmastra and her performance in the film was lauded by many.
From celebrities in B-Town to critics in the film fraternity, several of them were in love with Mouni Roy’s acting skills. Today, the lovely couple celebrated their first ‘Karwa Chauth’ in style.
Mouni shared the pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram handle and wrote, “My happy place” and attached an infinity emoji along with it.
See photos:
Moments after she shared these pictures, several Television celebs like Adaa Khan, and Shamita Shetty liked the post. Adaa dropped a bunch of hearts in the comments section while Shamita wrote, “Awww” in the comments.
Mouni Roy's Career Progression
For the unversed, Mouni Roy rose to fame after her Television show titled Naagin was a hit. With this, she became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses in the Television industry. She is also seen in popular television shows namely Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Box Cricket League 2, and Lip Sing Battle to name a few. We hope her career progression continues to rise and shine.
