Mouni Roy reflects on how her life has changed after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra

Mouni Roy delivered an acclaimed performance as the villain Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's hit film Brahmastra. Her nuanced and compelling portrayal of the antagonist earned her widespread praise from both viewers and reviewers alike. Recently, the actress revealed how her life changed after being a part of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

Mouni Roy opens up on how her life changed after Brahmastra

During a recent interaction with DNA, Mouni Roy shared how her life has been different since the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She mentioned that her personal life remains unchanged with her husband, family, and friends. However, professionally, Brahmastra has earned her respect as an actor, both from the industry and her audience. She said, “Professionally, I think what Brahmastra has done for me has given me respect, as an actor, from the (film) industry, from my audience.”

She further expressed her gratitude and thanks to her audience and fans for their unconditional love and support. “Right from the beginning of my career. I'll always be grateful for their love. But this (Brahmastra) has given me a lot of respect,” Mouni added.

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first film in a planned trilogy and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film had a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and also included Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

The next part of the Ranbir Kapoor-led franchise, titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, is scheduled for release in December 2025.

Update on Brahmastra Part Two and Three

The part one of the Brahmastra franchise achieved great success and attracted a lot of attention. Following its release, fans from all over the country eagerly requested more. Providing an update on the following two parts of the film, Ayan Mukerji's video indicated that the production of Brahmastra Part Two and Three is currently underway. Earlier this year, Ayan posted a message on Instagram, stating that the next two parts of the franchise would be "bigger and more ambitious than part one" and that both films would be developed simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji says sequel ‘in progress’ as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film clocks 1 year