Mouni Roy: 'Shah Rukh Khan has a guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra'

Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Brahmastra has been talked about for months now. It is one of the most anticipated films and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ever since the trailer of Brahmastra was released, it was speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the movie and reportedly the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will be playing the role of 'Vanar Astra.' Now, it has been finally confirmed that King Khan will be a part of Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy, who will be playing an antagonist as Junoon, the Queen of Darkness in a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, talked about SRK's cameo and said: “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.” Further, she said that her character in Brahmastra has one of the most challenging roles that she has ever played. “I came on board as a special appearance to it becoming a lengthier role, to me becoming the antagonist and the main villain in the film,” the Naagin actress said.

The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years and has been filmed in locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.

