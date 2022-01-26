Mouni Roy 'Shakes it like Shammi' with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar at her Mehendi ceremony; WATCH

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s pre-wedding ceremonies have begun in full swing. Pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies have been doing the rounds on the internet today. All their friends have been taking to their social media to post pictures with the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be and it is evident from these inside pics and videos that they are having a gala time. Mouni’s bestie Rahul Shetty took to his Instagram stories to share a video of the actress shaking a leg with her BF Suraj and indeed it is a treat for all her fans to watch her dance with her hubby-to-be.

In the video, we can see Mouni Roy clad in a yellow lehenga with tassels at the border. She looks sexy in this backless choli as she has left her hair open and is wearing black sunglasses and dancing to the song ‘Mehendi hai rachne wali’. Suraj Nambiar too joins in and tries to match steps with her wifey-to-be. He can be seen wearing a white coloured kurta-pyjama with a floral print Nehru jacket. As they dance, their friends and family can be heard cheering for the couple.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Mouni Roy’s wedding, the actress, has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. Reportedly, they had first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai and had hit out immediately. The couple was also expected to host a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. However, it is reported that the reception has been cancelled owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

