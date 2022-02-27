Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN pics from her wedding, celebrates one month anniversary with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding was surely a dreamy affair. The couple opted for two traditional-style wedding-- South Indian and Bengali. The wedding took place at the popular beach destination, Goa. The actress was looking extremely beautiful in both her wedding attires. Today, the couple has completed their one month of marriage and to make it more special, the actress has dropped some unseen pictures from the D-day.

Not only this, she has even wrote a poem for Suraj. It reads, "How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Or happily perhaps, I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now...A month". The post is followed by a heart emoji. The pictures include from their reception to wedding days.

As soon as she shared the pictures, many celebrities wished the couple same. Shamita Shetty wrote, "beautiful torchwood torchwood." Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emoji.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is releasing on September 9 of this year. Well, it is one of the most awaited films.

