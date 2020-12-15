  1. Home
Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in a gorgeous traditional attire

Actress Mouni Roy looks every inch a stunner in a new photograph she has posted on Instagram. She has chosen to make an ethnic statement, flaunting a perfectly-toned frame in lehenga choli ensemble.
Mouni has paired a multicoloured choli with an ivory embellished lehenga for the photo-op.

 
 
 
 
 
 

"Nacho naa Monobina", she wrote as caption, borrowing a line from the song "Monobina", which was picturised on her and superstar Akshay Kumar in the 2018 release, "Gold".

Mouni seems to love wearing Indian wear. Not long ago, she shared that she loves wearing sarees and she says that she feels beautiful draped in the outfit.

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Credits :IANS

