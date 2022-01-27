Mouni Roy ties knot with Suraj Nambiar: Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pour in best wishes

It is officially celebration time for actor Mouni Roy as she has finally tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on Thursday, January 27. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the couple decided to keep their nuptials intimate with only close friends and family attending the ceremony. The couple got hitched as her Malayali rituals with the bride looking gorgeous in a red and white South India saree look. Meanwhile, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in a traditional attire.

As soon as the two shared the first pics of their marriage ceremony online, many prominent movie celebrated extended hearty congratulations to the newlyweds. While Karan Johar said, “Congratulations to the both of you! Best years ahead”, Radhika Madan shared, “Sooo beautiful! Congratulations!!!”. Rajkummar Rao articulated, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you” and Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Best wishes.”

Take a quick look at Bollywood’s reaction below:

While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

