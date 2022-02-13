Mountains or Beaches? Can you guess Deepika Padukone's pick?

Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om and won hearts with her stint as Shanti Priya in the movie. The actress has proved that she is the queen of Bollywood with her bold choices of films and versatile acting ability. Recently, the 36-year-old actress showed the ‘Gehraiyaan’ of her acting prowess in Shakun Batra’s directorial. It is no surprise that Deepika enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she loves to give them a sneak peek of her life on Instagram.

Speaking of which, this evening, Deepika dropped a short video on Instagram revealing some of her favourite picks or choices as she played a fun game called Would You Rather. She captioned the video, “Choices Choices Everywhere.” When being asked if she would like to have a home in the mountains or on beaches, the Piku actress revealed that she would choose beaches. She also revealed that she would rather listen to music than read a book. To note, Deepika mentioned that she is neither a text person nor a call person. She also expressed that she would give up social media for her favourite food.

Deepika’s latest film Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people – Alisha played by Deepika Padukone, Tia essayed by Ananya Panday, Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Karan by Dhairya Karwa. Deepika has garnered a lot of praise for her role as Alisha in the movie.

