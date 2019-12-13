Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal passes away at the age of 45

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal left for her heavenly abode after a prolonged illness. She had been suffering from type 1 diabetes from a young age.

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal left for her heavenly abode after a prolonged illness. Payal had been suffering from a life-threatening form of diabetes and had been on the bed in a comatose condition since 2018. She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at a very young age and had been in and out of the hospital since 2017. Payal tied the knot with businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010. She was hospitalised and admitted to coma for in April 2018 post which she returned home with her husband after recovery.

However, a few months later, Moushumi Chatterjee and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee went through a bitter courtroom battle with their daughter's husband Dicky Sinha, booking him for neglecting her medical needs. As per reports, Moushumi Chatterjee alleged in her petition to Bombay High Court, that Payal's husband allegedly stopped her physiotherapy treatment, not clearing the dues of the staff appointed to look after her health. The petition also claimed that he did not implement the changes in her diet as suggested by her doctor.

The actress claimed that he denied them access to her medical papers and visiting rights. He refused to let her meet Payal while she needed medical care. Moushumi also requested the court to be appointed as Payal's guardian in order to look after her heath.

Payal passed away at the age of 45. On hearing the news of her demise, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter in order to express his grief and give condolences to her family.

Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushimi Chatterjee ji and family! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 13, 2019

Read More