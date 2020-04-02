Movies postponed, TV shoots stalled, events cancelled; How COVID 19 affected sports and entertainment industry

Here's how Coronavirus pandemic has affected the sports and entertainment industry.

With the coronavirus pandemic taking over the entire globe, India too is struggling to deal with it. Over 2000 cases of coronavirus have already been registered in the country which has nearly claimed 58 lives. Two weeks back, the entire film industry too responded to this pandemic and announced a close down till further notice. Be it the movies which were scheduled to release in the last month or the movies which were being shot, everything came to a standstill. The collective loss of this is being pegged at over 1500 crores (including television + movies + events which were canceled). Here's a breakdown of how the COVID-19 outbreak affected the industry.

1. Movies postponed: From Angrezi Medium to '93, Sooryavanshi, all the big-budget movies were pushed following the global crisis. Both Sooryavanshi and '83 were mounted on a huge production scale and this pandemic has forced makers to incur losses right now. Not just that, Angrezi Medium has suffered the most, given that it released for a day but had to be shut down following the shutdown of multiplexes in metro cities and later the lockdown. Not just the movies in the last month, other movies scheduled for release in the following months have also been pushed.

2. Movie and ad shoot cancelled: Shooting of major movies were called off to prevent community spread of the coronavirus. While starrer Jersey shoot was called off much before the lockdown was announced, shooting for Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya, 's Gangubai, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack, 's Radhe, among others were stalled as well. Not just that many of the web series which were being shot also were hit by this. The production cost for all of these will definitely suffer.

3. TV shoots stalled: It rarely happens that television serials stall their shoots given the episode bank issues they face. All the producers have come together and stalled shooting till further notice. Be it The Kapil Sharma Show or reality shows shooting or daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, broadcasters have resorted to reruns. Advertising for the slots will also take a hit amid this. This is certainly a challenging time for everyone.

4. Events cancelled: Many trailer launches including that of '83, international events (Dabangg Tour), were cancelled in the view of Coronavirus outbreak. Cannes 2020 has also been pushed for June now. Not just that Olympics 2020, Wimbledon 2020 has also been cancelled among many other things. The economy globally is suffering a huge slump.

5. Filmcity gates closed: This is something we have never really heard of. The filmcity gates in Goregaon have been closed down following this.

