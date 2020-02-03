Movies Releasing This Week: Disha Patani’s Malang to Hina Khan starrer Hacked, films to watch out

This week, the box office will witness a clash between three much anticipated releases of the year including Malang, Hacked and Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir.

Movies Releasing This Week: The Indian box office opened to some amazing movies in January 2020, giving a perfect cinematic treat to the cine buffs with some big releases hitting the theatres. From Chhapaak to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D to Panga, it was quite a happening month for the moviegoers. Now, as we have welcomed the month of love February with open arms, this new month is coming up with some interest flicks and we can’t wait for these amazing releases.

To begin with, this week we have three much talked about movies releasing on the big screen on February 7, 2020. These movies are of different genres and have created a substantial buzz in the town. Here’s a look at the movies releasing this weekend:

Malang

Starring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, Malang has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Given the riveting trailer of the movie, Malang happens to be a sweet love story with a lot of suspense and twists in its story. While it will mark Disha’s first collaboration with Aditya, the Aashiqui 2 actor will also be seen unleashing his beat mode for this Mohit Suri directorial. Besides, Malang will also feature Anil playing the role of the lead antagonist.

Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s has always been a hot and sensitive topic of discussion across the country. And director Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be narrating a heart-touching tale from the valley in Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir. The movie, as its tagline suggests, will bring ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’ on the silver screen. Starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir will mark Vidhu’s return to direction after 13 years and has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its sensitive storyline.

Hacked

This week, television industry’s ‘aadarsh’ bahu , who had won hearts with her performance in family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be making her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Also starring Rohan Shah as the lead antagonist, the movie revolves around a teenage hacker who is obsessed with a lady and ends up hacking his life making it a living hell. The trailer received a thunderous response and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Hacked.

