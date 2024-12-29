Moving on from Shah Rukh Khan-led King, Sujoy Ghosh to now start working with Shahid Kapoor for his next? Find out

Renowned filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh was supposed to direct Shah Rukh Khan's King. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand, who is backing and also wrote the film, has received the opportunity to direct the action entertainer. Meanwhile, the Kahaani director has now decided to move on to his next project with Shahid Kapoor.

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about the potential collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh back in 2021. However, the scheduling conflicts prevented them from proceeding any further. Now, a recent report by Mid-Day has revealed that the filmmaker has resumed discussions about the film. The production of the film will begin next year in 2025.

The report further mentions that the film's plot has not yet been disclosed, but industry insiders believe the project will feature the director's suspense and drama. "Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn't right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life," the source was quoted as saying.

It is important to mention here that back in 2021, we also informed you that the makers had roped in Animal actress Triptii Dimri to play the leading lady in this yet-untitled project. "Triptii has really liked the script and is looking forward to collaborating with Shahid and director Sujoy," a source close to the development shared with us.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's King, the hardcore action-packed film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix. While Ghosh was supposed to initially direct the film, Siddharth Anand has now taken the responsibility of directing it.

A source shared with us that the prep work for the film has been underway for the last 6 months, as Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. The film is all set to go on floors in March 2025 and features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in the key roles.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of Rosshan Andrrews' Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. Produced by Roy Kapur Films as well as Zee Studios, the film was earlier slated to release on Valentine's Day 2025. While fans are already intrigued to see Kapoor in a fierce character, in a treat for fans, the film was advanced and is now scheduled to hit the big screen on January 31, 2025.

In addition to this, Shahid also has Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara alongside Triptii Dimri. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, as we informed our readers earlier, the film is all set to go on floors on January 6. An insider shared with us that the pre-production work of Arjun Ustara has begun. It has further been revealed that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film's vision to life.

A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale. "The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era," the source further added.

