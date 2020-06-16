MP Nishikant Dubey wants producers who boycotted Sushant Singh Rajput's films charged with abetment to suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sent shockwaves across the nation as the Kedarnath actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he hung himself at his Mumbai residence. Soon after, Mumbai Police reached the actor’s residence and while the body was taken for autopsy, police ruled out any foul play in his death. Reports suggest that the post-mortem reports of Sushant reveal that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging but later, Sushant’s cousin brother Neeraj Bablu said that he suspected a “very big conspiracy” behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Talking about Sushant’s demise, his cousin asserted that Sushant had no reasons to commit a suicide as his career was rising and he had a given a good number of hit films.

However, soon after Sushant’s demise, netizens took to Twitter to start a discourse around mental health and how nepotism led to the death of the Kai Po Che actor because he wasn’t given the due he deserved in the industry. Now in the latest, BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey has sought a judicial inquiry into the death of Sushant as he took to Twitter to record a video and raised voice against the alleged marginalization of actors who hail from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Dubey wrote, “FIR should be lodged against those producers who had boycotted the films of Sushant Singh Rajput or had removed him from some projects.A case should be filed against all of them under charges of abetment to suicide," who is an MP from Godda in Jharkhand. Dubey also said that the artists from ‘Purvanchal’ region should come together to raise a voice against the existing system.

Check out MP Nishikant Dubey tweet here:

Also, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Mumbai Police should probe the professional Rivalry angle behind his death.

