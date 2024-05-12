Mr and Mrs Mahi: Is Janhvi Kapoor ‘copying’ Zendaya and Uorfi’s method dressing? Actress has THIS to say

Janhvi Kapoor is among the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next highly-anticipated film, Mr and Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The trailer of the film will be out in the next couple of hours.

Meanwhile, the actress conducted a short Q and A session on her social media handle. The actress took out time to respond to some hand-picked questions of her fans. Among others a fan asked if she has been ‘copying’ Zendaya for her movie promotions. Read on to know what the actress shared.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she is 'copying' Zendaya's fashion

Today, on May 12, a while back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and hosted a quick Q and A session. A fan asked the actress, “Is it true that you’re copying Zendaya?” In response to which, the actress who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red outfit admitted doing it as she further lauded social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

The Mr and Mrs Mahi actress said, "Yes, I think I'm very heavily inspired by what she did for her Challengers movie promotions and not just her even I think Uorfi how creative she is with her fashion. I feel like as actors we're all encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to your characters when you're promoting a film."

She further continued by stating, “I’ve never really done it except for Dhadak but when I saw her doing it and doing it so well and also dress like in accordance to the theme of the film, I realized that as actors there is a good amount of attention put on how we look and how we dress and if I can use that to bring attention back to my film then why not and mother’s India showed us the way and showed us how to do it really well. So yes, definitely inspired by that and trying to follow her footsteps.”

Just a couple of days back, Janhvi was seen in the city for a promotional event sporting a distinctive cricket ball design on the strap inspired by her upcoming sports drama movie.

The upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will be released on May 31, 2024.

