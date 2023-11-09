Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'pitch-er perfect' story gets new release date; deets inside

The highly anticipated sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi has now got a new update. The film is set to star Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It is helmed by director Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. The makers have now announced that the film has received a new release date which is April 19, 2024.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mr and Mrs Mahi gets new release date

Today, November 9, the makers of the upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi took to social media platforms and announced the new release date of the film which is set for April 19, 2024. Sharing the title poster of the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Karan Johar said, “It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024.”

Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor’s heartfelt note after wrapping up Mr and Mrs Mahi

In the caption of her wrap up post, Janhvi wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi. I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action.” She expressed gratitude to the crew members for their support.

For the director, she said, “@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the world's stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it’s been, I know she has been a gift to me that’s meant more than even I'm able to realize at this point.”

Praising her co-star, Janhvi wrote, “@rajkummar_rao I am so lucky to have worked with you and witnessed your genius. You added magic to our film.” Janhvi further added, “@karanjohar I hope we’ve made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have.”

ALSO READ: Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra goes rugged and raw in new posters from hijack tale; film postponed to THIS date