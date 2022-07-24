Mr And Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor reveals undergoing cricket training for 6 months; Calls it 'exhaustive process'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, GoodLuck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Written by Pankaj Matta, GoodLuck Jerry is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Apart from GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi will also reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In 2021, the actress announced the film on her social media handle and wrote: “Time to pad up - it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022.” While Janhvi will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra.

Janhvi recently revealed that she underwent six months of training to get into the character of a cricketer. "It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role," the actress told Mid-Day. Further, A source close to the film informed that Janhvi is trying to master the role of a cricketer. "She trained in cricket stances - from [batting] to understanding the body language of a player. The training was tailored as per the film's needs. It has been a physically intensive film for Janhvi as she also maintained a strict protein-heavy diet to portray the agility of an athlete."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

